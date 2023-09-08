Morning clouds today will give way to afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will make a run for the 70º mark. Mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Lows will bottom out in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy and nice on Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 70s. Looking ahead, showers move in Saturday night into Sunday and again Monday into Monday night. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the mid 60s. We're dry Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs for those days will be in the 60s.We'll be in the low 60s Tuesday, mid 60s Wednesday, and upper 60s Thursday. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs