Mostly cloudy and a bit cool tonight. The average low temperature this time of year is around 48°. We're not going to do that. Look for areas of dense fog, a light north breeze and lows in the low to mid 40s. Any fog will slowly lift with the Friday sunrise. Turning partly cloudy with a light north breeze and highs near 70°. Mostly clear tomorrow night. The football games will deal with a light north breeze, a 7:22pm sunset and lows in the mid 40s. A full day of sunshine emerges with the sunrise Saturday. Your campfire smoke will drift north with a light south breeze and highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday with below average high temperatures in the mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller