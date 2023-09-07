Mostly cloudy and a bit cool tonight.  The average low temperature this time of year is around 48°.  We're not going to do that.  Look for areas of dense fog, a light north breeze and lows in the low to mid 40s.  Any fog will slowly lift with the Friday sunrise.  Turning partly cloudy with a light north breeze and highs near 70°.  Mostly clear tomorrow night.  The football games will deal with a light north breeze, a 7:22pm sunset and lows in the mid 40s.  A full day of sunshine emerges with the sunrise Saturday.  Your campfire smoke will drift north with a light south breeze and highs in the mid 70s.  Looking ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday with below average high temperatures in the mid 60s.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Geoff Weller

