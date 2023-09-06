Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today. High temperatures will be hit early in the low 70s and then fall for the rest of the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. We'll be cloudy tonight with a slight chance for sprinkles. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. We'll remain cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles Thursday. Highs will struggle to hit the 60º mark. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, we're dry Friday and Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low to mid 70s. Showers move in Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s Sunday, mid 60s Monday, and low 60s Tuesday. As fall like temperatures move in, we can finally give the A/C a rest. Hopefully we're done with it until next season! MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs