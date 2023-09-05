Scattered rain and thunderstorms are likely tonight. Some storms may become severe containing large hail, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds. A tornado is not ruled out as well, so be on alert. The storms will begin around 10PM and last into the early morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday. We'll see cooler highs in the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area Wednesday night. Lows will be in the low 50s. Looking ahead, we cool down even more on Thursday. We'll be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly sunny and warmer on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday. Chances for rain showers return Sunday and Monday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 60s with mid 60s on Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski