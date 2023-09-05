Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today. Near record high temperatures are possible again. Highs will reach for the upper 80s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible tonight. Large hail and damaging winds are possible with some storms. They look to begin at around 9-10 PM. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday. Nothing severe is expected. You'll be able to shut the air conditioners off. Highs will take a step back into the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Looking ahead, we get even cooler on Thursday. We'll be cloudy and breezy with highs in the low 60s. Some of you could remain in the upper 50s for highs. We'll warm back up Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. We'll see lots of sunshine Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low 70s. We'll cool off again Monday with chances for showers and highs in the mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs