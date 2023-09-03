Many of us think of Labor Day weekend as the last weekend of "Summer". It's not going to feel like it with highs near 90° through Tuesday. A mixture of clouds and sunshine will be common today. It will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Mostly clear and mild tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Looking ahead, we remain hot on Monday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 90s. More clouds move in Tuesday. It will have a small effect on temperatures. Highs will still make it into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s. We'll be mostly cloudy and cool on Thursday. Highs will make it into the upper 60s. We warm up Friday and Saturday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs