Many of us think of Labor Day weekend as the last weekend of "Summer". It's not going to feel like it with highs near 90° through Tuesday. A few showers and thunderstorms this morning will give way to a mixture of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will reach for the upper 80s. Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s. We'll have lots of sunshine on Sunday. Record high temperatures could fall. High temperatures will reach for the low 90s. Looking ahead, We get even hotter on Labor Day. Record high temperatures could fall again. High temperatures will reach for the mid 90s. We'll remain hot Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 90s. We'll have a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. We cool off even more Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 60s. We'll warm back up next Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs