Mostly clear and not as cold tonight.  Average low temperatures this time of year are in the mid 40s.  We should do that with a light southeast breeze.  Mostly sunny and awesome tomorrow.  You might notice the southeast breeze as high temperatures flirt with 70°.  Increasing clouds tomorrow night.  Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the air goes calm and low temperatures meet the dewpoints near 50°.  Looking ahead,  officially, Fall arrives Saturday.  It's not going to feel like it this week.  Wednesday through Friday look sunny with highs near 80°.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Geoff Weller

Tags

Recommended for you