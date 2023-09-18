Mostly clear and not as cold tonight. Average low temperatures this time of year are in the mid 40s. We should do that with a light southeast breeze. Mostly sunny and awesome tomorrow. You might notice the southeast breeze as high temperatures flirt with 70°. Increasing clouds tomorrow night. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the air goes calm and low temperatures meet the dewpoints near 50°. Looking ahead, officially, Fall arrives Saturday. It's not going to feel like it this week. Wednesday through Friday look sunny with highs near 80°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller