Partly cloudy and noticeably cooler today. You might notice the north breeze as high temperatures meander into the low 60s. Partly cloudy tonight. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the air goes calm and temperatures meet the dewpoints in the upper 30s. Any fog will quickly lift with the Monday morning sunrise. Turning mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Looking ahead, another long dry stretch looks to unfold through next week with slowly warming temperatures. Look for plenty of sunshine Tuesday with highs near 70°. Mid to upper 70s move in Wednesday through Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller