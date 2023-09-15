The scattered rain showers out there now will end early this evening. Turning mostly cloudy. You might notice the southwest breeze as low temperatures flirt with 50°. Partly cloudy tomorrow. A calm wind early will pick up out of the northwest through the afternoon as high temperatures meander into the upper 60s. Partly cloudy tomorrow night. Slightly cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Plenty of sunshine Sunday. Look for a light north breeze and high temperatures in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, Monday looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 60s. This is temporary! mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller