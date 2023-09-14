Partly cloudy and warmer today. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 40s tonight. Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a southwest wind gusting near 20 mph. Mostly cloudy with lingering sprinkles possible Friday night. Lows will be hovering near 50°. Looking ahead, we're partly cloudy this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday. Highs will make it into the mid 70s. Partly cloudy with well above average high temperatures in the upper 70s on Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski