Partly cloudy and cool today. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with a light breeze. Mostly clear with areas of frost tonight. Lows will be in the mid 30s with a calm wind. Mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow. Highs will be hovering near 70°. Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s Thursday night. Looking ahead, a chance for afternoon rain showers exists on Friday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain showers stick around into Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny and much warmer on Tuesday. We'll see above average high temperatures in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski