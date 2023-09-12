Partly cloudy with areas of frost tonight. Otherwise, look for a light north breeze and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny tomorrow. A bit cool for mid-September. You might notice the north breeze as high temperatures meander into the low 60s. Mostly clear tomorrow night. Areas of frost with lows back in the mid 30s. Another full day of sunshine Thursday. Noticeably warmer with highs back in the low 70s. Looking ahead, a slow moving storm system will approach the Great Lakes Friday. Some late day rain showers cannot be ruled out. A better chance for rain arrives Saturday into Sunday with highs generally in the low to mid 60's. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller