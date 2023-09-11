The scattered rain showers out there now will end tonight. Turning mostly cloudy and noticeably colder with lows in the low 40s. Mostly cloudy and cool for mid September tomorrow. The average high temperature is still near 70°. We'll be lucky to reach 60° with a light northeast breeze. Partly cloudy tomorrow night. Areas of frost are possible with a light northeast breeze and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Looking ahead, a slow temperature recovery starts Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. We're going for 70° Thursday and Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller