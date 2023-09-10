Small breaks in the clouds today will allow some sunshine through from time to time.  Otherwise, cloudy with a few widely scattered rain showers and highs in the low 60s.  Cloudy with scattered rain showers tonight.  The coverage on these is somewhere around 40%.  You might notice the northeast breeze as low temperatures flirt with 50°.  Cloudy with scattered rain showers tomorrow.  Dry hours too with highs in the low 60s.  Looking ahead, turning mostly cloudy tomorrow night.  Areas of dense fog are possible with a light north breeze and lows in the mid 40s.  Turning breezy Tuesday as we start to see more breaks in the clouds,  It'll be cool for mid-September with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.  Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday allowing high temperatures to slowly climb back into the low 70s.  MAKE it a GREAT Day!  Geoff Weller

