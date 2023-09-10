Small breaks in the clouds today will allow some sunshine through from time to time. Otherwise, cloudy with a few widely scattered rain showers and highs in the low 60s. Cloudy with scattered rain showers tonight. The coverage on these is somewhere around 40%. You might notice the northeast breeze as low temperatures flirt with 50°. Cloudy with scattered rain showers tomorrow. Dry hours too with highs in the low 60s. Looking ahead, turning mostly cloudy tomorrow night. Areas of dense fog are possible with a light north breeze and lows in the mid 40s. Turning breezy Tuesday as we start to see more breaks in the clouds, It'll be cool for mid-September with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday allowing high temperatures to slowly climb back into the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller