Many of us think of Labor Day weekend as the last weekend of "Summer". It's not going to feel like it with highs near 90° through Tuesday. Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. The south southwest wind will occasionally gust near 25MPH as low temperatures hover in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds tomorrow morning will give way to widespread sunshine through the afternoon. High temperatures will respond nicely with breezy highs in the mid to upper 80s. Partly cloudy and muggy tomorrow night with lows in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, Sunday through Tuesday looks dry, sunny and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night with a cold front. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller