Partly cloudy with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. Primarily before midnight. Otherwise, you might notice the northwest breeze as low temperatures settle in the low 50s. Widespread sunshine tomorrow. Slightly cooler with little to no humidity and highs in the mid 70s. Increasing clouds tomorrow night will eventually lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms around sunrise Friday. The north northeast breeze will turn out of the southeast as low temperatures flirt with 50°. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday. Dry hours too. Breezy with rain-cooled highs in the low 70s. Looking ahead, some sunshine returns Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller