Mostly clear and comfortable tonight. Open the windows to let in the light southwest breeze and low temperatures in the mid 50s. Increasing clouds tomorrow will eventually lead to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low. The coverage on any rain is somewhere around 40%. Most of us will remain dry with breezy highs near 80°. Partly cloudy tomorrow night. Less breezy with lows in the 50s. Looking ahead, a full day of sunshine is on deck Thursday. Make your tee time now with low humidity, a light northwest breeze and highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller