Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog overnight tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s with a light breeze. Mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. We're mostly clear with near average temperatures Tuesday night. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, chances for rain showers and thunderstorms return on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We're dry with a partly cloudy sky Thursday and highs in the mid 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return again on Friday with highs in the low 70s. We dry out Saturday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Highs will reach for the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy with a small chance for scattered rain showers on Sunday with highs below average and in the low 70s. Rain chances linger into Monday with high temperatures in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Konrad Supinski