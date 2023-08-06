It's the Weekend! Showers are possible today, otherwise we'll stay mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We'll stay mostly cloudy with lingering sprinkles tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the upper 70s. We're dry and nice on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. We'll be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Chances for rain showers will be in the area on Friday with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s on Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski