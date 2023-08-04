Partly cloudy and nice today! High temperatures will reach for the low to mid 80s with a light breeze out of the northeast. Mostly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s with a calm wind. Mostly cloudy on Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s with a light breeze out of the southeast. Looking ahead, showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday. Heavy downpours are possible. This is great news as we continue to deal with drought across the state. High temperatures Sunday will only reach for the mid 70s. We're dry Monday and Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the middle to upper 70s. A few of you could touch the low 80s Tuesday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. We're dry Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs