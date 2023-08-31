Mostly sunny and comfortable today. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s with a light breeze. Mostly clear with low temperatures in the upper 40s overnight tonight. Partly cloudy and breezy tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Hold your hats as the southwest wind gusts near 25 mph. Mostly cloudy and mild Friday night. Lows will be in the low 60s with a breezy southwest wind gusting near 20 mph. Looking ahead, a dry and hot stretch will be in the region through Labor Day. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday. Mostly sunny with near record high temperatures Sunday and Monday. Highs will be well above average and in the low 90s. Chances for afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday with cooler high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski