A long dry stretch will quickly climbing (near record high) temperatures will take us into and through the holiday weekend. For tonight: Mostly clear and not as cool. Some lows in the 30s last night will be replaced by low 40s tonight. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the northwest breeze dies down and low temperatures meet the dewpoints in the low to mid 40s. The Sun will rise tomorrow at 6:17 and stay with us all day. High temperatures will respond nicely with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A wind shift out of the southeast tomorrow night will be our first sign of a significant warmup. Otherwise, mostly clear and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, building heat Friday with highs in the low 80s on a gusty southeast wind. Widespread sunshine is on deck Saturday through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. MAKE it a GREAT Day!