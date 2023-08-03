Partly cloudy today with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will make it into the upper 80s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the northwest. Mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north early and then back off. Partly cloudy Friday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Looking ahead, we're dry Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 70s. We're then dry again Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs