Partly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles today. The clouds will taper off during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will reach for the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. Mostly clear and chilly tonight. Areas of frost could develop in a few spots. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some areas may see temperatures drop further into the 30s. Mostly sunny and awesome on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry Thursday and Friday with a mixture of sun and clouds. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s. We'll be partly cloudy with a few showers possible on Saturday. Temperatures will really begin to warm up with highs in the mid 80s. We'll see lots of sunshine Sunday and Monday. It'll be a hot one with highs in the low 90s. Summer isn't done with us just yet! Make sure to have the A/C units ready when this heat moves in. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs