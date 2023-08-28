Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for lingering sprinkles on Tuesday. High temperatures will be below average and only in the mid to upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. We clear up and cool down Tuesday night. We'll be mostly clear with cool lows in the low 40s. Looking ahead, we'll be dry and warm the rest of the week and into beginning of next week. We'll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s on Friday. We're much warmer this weekend with well above average temperatures. We'll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Near record high temperatures will be in the region to start off our work week on Monday for Labor Day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Konrad Supinski