It's the Weekend! Mostly sunny and warmer today. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. Mostly clear with low temperatures in the mid 40s tonight. Looking ahead, Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible late on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles possible and a little bit cooler on Tuesday as highs hit the low 70s. Lots of sunshine will be in the area Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday with high temperatures staying above average and in the low 80s. Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts because Fall is around the corner. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski