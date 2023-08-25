You made it! The last weekend in August is here. It'll feel a bit cool with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mostly cloudy and breezy tonight with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. You'll likely notice the north wind as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s. Gradual clearing tomorrow. The north breeze will stay with us as high temperatures flirt with 70°. Mostly clear and seasonably cool tomorrow night. The clear skies and light winds will allow low temperatures to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. A full day of sunshine is on deck Sunday. High temperatures will respond nicely with highs back in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller