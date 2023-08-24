The low clouds and drizzle out there now will stay with us tonight. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the light north breeze goes calm and low temperatures meet the dewpoint in the upper 50s to low 60s. A front in the area tomorrow is likely to trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe. Any fog will lift as the northwest breeze picks up and high temperatures meander into the mid to upper 70s. Decreasing clouds tomorrow night will allow low temperatures to dip into the mid 50s. Looking ahead, sunshine returns Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller