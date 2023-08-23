Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. A few lingering sprinkles are possible. Low temperatures will stay well above average and in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for sprinkles and an isolated thunderstorm on Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Partly cloudy with a light breeze Thursday night. Lows will be in the upper 50s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms will be in the area Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy on Saturday with cooler highs hovering near 70°. Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms will be in the area Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy with slightly below average high temperatures in the low 70s on Wednesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski