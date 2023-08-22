Morning showers and thunderstorms will give way to a mixture of clouds and sunshine this afternoon. Some of the morning thunderstorms could produce some hail. Areas that see clouds this afternoon will have high temperatures held down in the 70s. Areas south and west that see more sunshine than clouds will have highs in the 80s and 90s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows will fall into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southeast. Mostly sunny and hot on Wednesday. Highs will reach for the low 90s. Heat index values will be higher. Looking ahead, a slight chance for showers will exist on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday with highs in the low 80s. We'll then see a mixture of cloud and sunshine Saturday through Monday. Saturday's and Sunday's highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Monday's high will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs