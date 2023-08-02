Scattered showers and thunderstorms out there tonight. Primarily before midnight. The stronger thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail. Otherwise, humid with a light west breeze and low temperatures in the low 60s. Mostly sunny, warm and humid tomorrow. You'll likely notice the west northwest breeze as high temperatures meander into the mid 80s. Mostly clear, less humid and cooler tomorrow night with lows in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, plenty of sunshine Friday with highs near 80°. Increasing clouds Saturday will eventually lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller