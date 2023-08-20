It's the Weekend! We'll be mostly sunny today with hazy skies from more wildfire smoke. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. We'll be partly cloudy tonight with near average lows. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy on Monday with a slight chance for sprinkles late. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move into the area Monday night into Tuesday, otherwise mostly cloudy. High temperatures Tuesday will be near average and in the mid 70s. We'll be HOT Wednesday and Thursday. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s in the region. Chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Friday with highs in the mid 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski