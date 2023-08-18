You made it! The mid-August weekend is here. High temperatures will hover about 10° above average giving much of north central Wisconsin highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear and hazy tonight with poor air quality. Otherwise, not as cool and breezy with lows in the mid 50s. The sun will rise at 6:03 and stay with us all day. The south wind gusting near 30MPH will make waves on the area lakes. Increasing humidity with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly clear and less hazy tomorrow night. Muggy with lows in the low 60s. A wind shift Sunday will cool high temperatures down slightly. Look for a light north breeze and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday look dry with high temperatures near 80°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller