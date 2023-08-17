Mostly cloudy with areas of wildfire smoke today. This could cause air quality to reach the code orange levels. This would make it unhealthy for the sensitive groups. There is also a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will reach for the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Mostly clear with areas of wildfire smoke tonight. Air quality will continue to remain a problem. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Mostly sunny with areas of wildfire smoke Friday. Air quality could reach code orange or even code red levels. Code red would mean it's unhealthy for everyone across the board regardless of health status. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s as the winds back off. Looking ahead, we'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Areas of wildfire smoke will exist for both days. Air quality could reach the code orange or code red levels. We'll be mostly cloudy on Monday. The wildfire smoke will start to clear the area with highs in the low 80s. We'll be partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs