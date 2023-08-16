Increasing clouds tonight will eventually lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Primarily around midnight. Some of these thunderstorms will be loud with gusty winds and locally heavy rain. Otherwise, windy. The southwest wind will occasionally gust near 35MPH as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s. A rain shower or two could linger into Thursday morning. Turning mostly cloudy, windy and cool for mid-August. The northwest wind will occasionally gust near 30MPH as air temperatures get stuck in the upper 60s to low 70s. Looking ahead, a switch will flip Friday as much warmer air floods in for the weekend and much of next week. Look for plenty of sunshine and highs near 80°. We're not stopping there, low 90s are not out of the question Saturday through Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller