Mostly sunny and nice today. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s with a light breeze out of the northwest. Partly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s with a light breeze out of the southwest. Partly cloudy and windy on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms move in Wednesday night. Right now timing suggests that they'll arrive from the northwest and push southeast at around 10-11 PM. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. We'll be partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. High temperatures will reach for the low 70s. Friday we'll see lots of sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s. Saturday through Monday we'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will get hot again with highs ranging from the mid 80s on Saturday, to the low 90s Sunday and Monday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs