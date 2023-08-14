Gradual clearing tonight. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the north breeze dies down and low temperatures settle in the mid 40s. A full day of sunshine starts with the sunrise at 5:57 tomorrow. High temperatures will respond nicely with highs near 80°. Partly cloudy and slightly more humid tomorrow night. The additional cloud cover will help to hold low temperatures in the mid 50s. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Wednesday. Look for highs in the low to mid 80s with a gusty southwest wind. Looking ahead, increasing clouds Wednesday night will eventually lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms late. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to linger into Thursday morning with cooler highs in the low to mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller