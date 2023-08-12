We made it, the mid-August weekend is here. It won't necessarily feel like it with highs only in the low 70s. Partly cloudy tonight. Long breaks in the clouds may allowing viewing of the annual Perseids meteor shower which peaks tonight. Otherwise, quiet with a northeast breeze and low temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Increasing clouds tomorrow. Still cool for mid-August with highs in the low to mid 70s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night. The severe weather threat is low. Locally heavy rainfall is likely. Areas of dense fog could develop with lows near 50°. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms Monday. Primarily before noon. Otherwise, cool and breezy. The northeast wind will occasionally gust near 30MPH as high temperatures get stuck in the mid to upper 60s. Looking ahead, wall to wall sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 80°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller