We made it, the mid-August weekend is here. It won't necessarily feel like it with highs only in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight. They will exit the region from north to south as low temperatures settle in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy and breezy tomorrow. The northwest wind occasionally gusting near 20MPH will kick up some waves on the lakes. It'll be cool for mid-August with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy tomorrow night. Open the windows to let in the north breeze and low temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Increasing clouds Sunday. You might notice the breeze shift out of the south as high temperatures get stuck in the low 70s. Looking ahead, off and on showers and thunderstorms Sunday night through Monday afternoon. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller