Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s today. Increasing clouds overnight tonight with a chance for scattered rain showers late. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s. Rain showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow. Highs will be much cooler and in the upper 60s. The southeast wind will be gusting near 20 mph, so hold on tight to those umbrellas over your head. Lingering rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the area Friday night. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Looking ahead, we're dry on Saturday with a partly cloudy sky and highs slightly below average and in the mid 70s. Chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday with even cooler highs in the low 70s. Rain will be starting off our work week on Monday with cool highs in the upper 60s. We're partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski