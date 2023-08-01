Increasing clouds tonight will eventually lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Primarily around sunrise Wednesday. Otherwise, improving air quality with a light south breeze and low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. The coverage on these is somewhere around 50%. The west southwest breeze will pick up through the afternoon with cloud and rain cooled highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night with lows near 60°. Looking ahead, Thursday and Friday look dry and sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller