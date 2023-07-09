Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. You might notice a shower near the U.P. border. Everyone else will stay dry with lows falling into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms get going on Monday. The best opportunity will be during the afternoon hours starting at 4 PM. Some of the storms then may turn strong to severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and heavy downpours. High temperatures Monday will be in the mid 80s. More showers and thunderstorms will move in Monday night with lows in the low 50s. Looking ahead, all of this is gone by Tuesday. We'll be mostly sunny by then with highs in the low 70s. Showers are possible Wednesday as highs remain in the low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers are possible next Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend and Week! Devin Biggs