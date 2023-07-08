Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms around today. The coverage on these will be rather small. Most of us will remain dry with highs in the low 70s. Partly cloudy tonight. Areas of dense fog could develop as the light northwest breeze goes calm and low temperatures meet the dew point in the upper 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds on Sunday. It's going to be amazing with a light southwest breeze and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Looking ahead, things start to get a little more complicated Sunday night through Tuesday. Instability in the region will kick up scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs