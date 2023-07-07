Mostly cloudy and not as cold tonight. A few low temperatures this morning dipped into the upper 30s. Not tonight! The added cloud cover and light west southwest breeze will help to hold low temperatures in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy with a few rain showers around tomorrow. The coverage on these looks to be somewhere around 20%. Most of us will remain dry with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy tomorrow night. Areas of dense fog could develop as the light northwest breeze goes calm and low temperatures meet the dewpoint in the upper 40s. A full day of sunshine is on deck Sunday. It's going to be amazing with a light southwest breeze and highs near 80°. Looking ahead, things start to get a little more complicate Sunday night through Wednesday. Instability in the region will kick up scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller