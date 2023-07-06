Partly cloudy and cooler today. High temperatures will make it into the low 70s with a north breeze at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and calm tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 40s. Partly cloudy and a little warmer on Friday. Highs will make it into the upper 70s with a breeze out of the southwest at 5 mph. Looking ahead, a few showers are possible Friday night. Those will briefly wrap up. We'll then need to watch for chances of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Most of that will stay in the Northwoods. We'll then dry out Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s. A few spots could touch the low 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms exist again Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We cool off into the mid 70s on Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs