Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the mid 70s. Dew points will be falling so it will feel less humid as the day progresses. Partly cloudy tonight. A rogue shower cannot be ruled out with lows in the upper 40s. We'll see lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy Saturday through Tuesday with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s during that range. However, some areas could touch the low 80s on Sunday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs