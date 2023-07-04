Happy 4th of July! We'll be partly cloudy with a small chance for an afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorm. A few storms could produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and small hail mainly after sunset. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight tonight with some storms possibly containing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. We'll be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. There will be a lot of dry hours as well. Highs will be slightly below average and in the mid 70s. Looking ahead, we'll see lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s on Thursday and upper 70s on Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday. Partly cloudy with chances for rain showers and thunderstorms returning on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Rain chances stick around into Monday, otherwise we'll be partly cloudy in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski