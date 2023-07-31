Partly cloudy tonight. It'll be tough to notice any clouds through the widespread haze and pollution. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop as the northwest breeze goes calm and low temperatures settle near 50°. Any fog will quickly lift with the sunrise tomorrow. The haze and pollution will stick around. Noticeably warmer and a bit more humid with highs in the low 80s. A wind shift out of the south tomorrow evening will clean up the air a bit. Otherwise, increasing clouds with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Looking ahead, Party cloudy, breezy and slightly warmer Wednesday. A rogue afternoon late afternoon thundershower cannot be ruled out with highs in the low to mid 80s. An increased chance for rain arrives Wednesday night with muggy lows in the low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller