Mostly clear and calm tonight. Great night to watch the stars and fireworks outside. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Areas of dense fog will also develop overnight. We'll be mostly sunny and hot to start off our work week on Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A sprinkle or two is possible in the afternoon hours, otherwise we'll see lots of sunshine. We'll be partly cloudy and mild Monday night. A sprinkle is also possible with lows in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, we'll have a chance for an afternoon shower and isolated thunderstorm for our 4th of July, otherwise we'll be partly cloudy. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms stick around into Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy and cooler on Thursday. Highs will be below average and in the low to mid 70s. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski